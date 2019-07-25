Price drops on the best Huawei P30 and Mate 20 Pro deals make them completely unbeatable

For the past few weeks, we've been shouting loudly about the insane value of Huawei phone deals, with price drops across the brand's best devices. But now, we can well and truly say...it can't possibly get better than this?

Taking the hands-down best Huawei Mate 20 Pro deals and P30 deals and slashing the price even further, Three is showing it's the network to be on for a Huawei phone right now. Both of these contracts offer up a massive 100GB of data - that's roughly 200 hours of SD video streaming if you were wondering - with prices starting at a measly £27 a month.

We expected prices to drop during Huawei's ban from Google but with that now practically resolved (for the time being) we were expecting prices to start going back up, not drop even further.

You can see both of these offers in full down below but don't wait around too long. While Three hasn't given an end date for these deals, prices this good surely can't be around for too long.

These ace mobile phone deals in full:

Huawei Mate 20 Pro from Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28 per month

Considering the Huawei Mate 20 Pro currently sits comfortably in the 4th position of our best phones guide, £28 a month is an unbelievable price to be paying, especially with all of that crazy amount of data! You only need to pay £29 upfront on top of that so there are no hidden costs.

Huawei P30 from Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £27 per month

Prefer something from 2019? This Huawei P30 deal good be just the ticket. It's cheaper than the offer above, while still offering all the excellent features we've come to expect from Huawei. Impressive camera smarts and this much data are rarely seen next to each other with a price tag like this.

What's so good about these Huawei smartphones?

The Mate 20 Pro may not be Huawei's newest device anymore but we're not going to lie to you, it is still one of the best phones out there. Whether it's the top of the line specs, three high powered cameras, in-screen fingerprint scanner or the reverse charging, there is a lot to love with this device.

Read our review on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro

The Huawei P30 however is one of Huawei's most recent launches and one that has us very impressed. It took everything that was great about the Huawei P30 and cut down the price, giving you a strong camera, processor and battery combo - all tucked into a stylish design.

Read our review on the Huawei P30 Pro