Apple's new iPods - the specs at a glance

Apple has once again launched a squad of new iPods, updating its main iPod, iPod nano and iPod shuffle ranges. We've covered the launch here.

New iPod touch

Apple's most spectacular announcement? Easily the iPod touch - the eagerly anticipated 'iPhone without the phone'. Apple unveiled 8GB and 16GB models, complete with multi-touch display, integrated Wi-Fi, Safari web browser and the new iTunes Wi-Fi Music Store. Check out the full specs below or compare old iPods to new iPods by viewing the screenshots on this page. Just click 'zoom'.

Storage: 8GB or 16GB flash memory

Display: 3.5-inch touchscreen LCD (480x320)

Interface: Multi-touch

Functions: Internet (Wi-Fi), Audio, Photo, Video

Audio supported: AAC, Protected AAC, MP3, MP3 VBR, Audible, Apple Lossless, AIFF, WAV

Video supported: H.264 video @ 640x480 (30fps), H.264 video & 320x240 (30fps), MPEG-4 video 640x480 (30fps)

Battery: 22 hours audio, 5 hours video

Dimensions (HxWxD): 110 x 61.8 x 8 mm

Weight: 120g

Compatibility: Windows/Mac

Price: From £199

New iPod classic

Apple also updated its venerable iPod, now known as the 'iPod Classic'. It's just like the 5G iPod you already own, but with an enhanced UI. The 30GB version has been dumped and replaced with an unbelievable 160GB model. Again, check out the full specs below or compare old iPods to the new iPods by viewing the screenshots on this page. Just click 'zoom'.

Storage: 80GB and 160GB HDD

Display: 2.5-inch LCD, 65K (320x240)

Interface: Click Wheel

Functions: Audio, Photo, Video

Audio supported: AAC, Protected AAC, MP3, MP3 VBR, Audible, Apple Lossless, AIFF, WAV

Video supported: H.264 video @ 640x480 (30fps), H.264 video & 320x240 (30fps), MPEG-4 video 640x480 (30fps)

Battery: 30 hours audio, 8 hours photo, 5 hours video*

Dimensions (HxWxD): 103.5 x 62 x 13.5 mm*

Weight: 162g

Compatibility: Windows/Mac

Price: From £99

*160GB model

New iPod nano

While the iPod Classic is a straightforward update of the 80GB iPod, the new iPod nano has been completely redesigned. It's now smaller and fatter, has a 2-inch screen, an enhanced UI and the ability to play back video. Games are also supported. Check out the full specs below or compare old iPods to the new iPods by viewing the screenshots on this page. Just click 'zoom'.

Storage: 4GB or 8GB flash memory

Display: 2-inch LCD (320x240)

Interface: Click wheel

Functions: Audio, Photo, Video

Audio supported: AAC, Protected AAC, MP3, MP3 VBR, Audible, Apple Lossless, AIFF, WAV

Video supported: H.264 video @ 640x480 (30fps), H.264 video & 320x240 (30fps), MPEG-4 video 640x480 (30fps)

Battery: 24 hours audio, 5 hours photo, 5 hours video

Dimensions (HxWxD): 69.8 x 52.3 x 6.5 mm

Weight: 49.2g

Compatibility: Windows/Mac

Price: from £49