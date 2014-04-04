WIN! A Nikon Coolpix P7800 premium compact camera worth £499.99

Be in with a chance of snagging this great Nikon Coolpix P7800

TechRadar has teamed up with Nikon to give you the chance to win the great Coolpix P7800 premium compact camera.

The compact sits at the top of Nikon's Coolpix line-up. It's good enough to be your only camera, or it would make the perfect go-anywhere sidekick for a DSLR owner.

Featuring a 12 million-pixel sensor, a 7.1x f/2.0 – f/4.0 optical zoom lens (offering the equivalent of 28-200mm in 35mm terms), and crucially, full manual control and raw format shooting, the P7800 is suited well to experienced enthusiast photographers. It also features a fully automatic mode, so it's great if you're just starting out too.

The P7800 also offers full HD video recording, a fully articulated three-inch screen and a 921k dot electronic viewfinder - and it has a hotshoe on top for adding optional accessories, such as a flashgun.

In our review of the Coolpix P7800, we called it "a no-nonsense camera which gets the job done and will keep the advanced photographer happy."

For a chance to grab this great camera worth £499.99, all you have to do is follow this link to answer a simple multiple choice question.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.

