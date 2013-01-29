Pentax offers best ever waterproofing with rugged camera duo

The new Pentax WG-3 has an optional GPS model for tracking where you've been

Pentax has announced three new rugged compact camera models, the WG-3, WG-3 GPS and WG-10, with the first two featuring waterproofing down to 14 metres - the best yet for a Pentax compact.

Along with waterproofing, the WG-3 and WG-3 GPS are shock resistant enough to survive a drop of two metres and they feature a newly designed, 4x optical zoom lens with a maximum aperture of f/2.0. A 16 million pixel back-illuminated CMOS sensor can be found on board.

Both the WG-3 cameras are cold resistant to a temperature of -10 degrees and include dual shake reduction systems and the ability to record full HD videos.

On the back of the WG-3 cameras is a 3 inch LCD monitor. The GPS version includes the ability to record position date and travel log data onto captured images, along with pressure, altitude and depth. A digital compass is also on board.

The 14 metres waterproofing is 2 metres greater than the previous version. The watertight capability of the camera body has also been enhanced to allow for up to two hours of continuous operation.

Around the lens six LED Macro Lights can be found to assist with shooting close-up images. More precise illumination of the subject can be had when the Digital Microscope mode is selected.

Additionally, the WG-3 GPS is compatible with the wireless Qi (inductive power standard) recharging system to automatically recharge the built-in battery by placing the camera on a compatible wireless recharger. This helps to minimise the likelihood of dust and sand entering via the opening and closing of the battery chamber cover.

The Pentax WG-3 price will be £279.99/US$441/AU$421, while the Pentax WG-3 GPS price will be £329.99/US$519/AU$496. Both will be available from March.

Beginner friendly

Pentax has also announced the WG-10, an entry-level tough camera.

Featuring a lightweight and sleek body, the WG-10 is waterproof to 10 metres and is also able to function for up to two hours of continuous operation.

The WG-10 is shock resistant from up to 1.5 metres and cold resistant down to -10 degrees. It also features the Digital Microscope mode with LED lights around the lens.

A 14 million pixel sensor is joined by a 5x optical zoom lens and 2.7 inch LCD monitor.

The Pentax WG-10 price will be £179.99/US$283/AU$271 and it will be available from March.