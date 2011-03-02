Olympus beefs up with 'indestructible' TOUGH TG-810

Olympus will release what it claims is the world's first 100kg crushproof camera in the TOUGH TG-810.

With a late March release date, the Olympus TOUGH TG-810 boasts in addition to its crushproof design, a lens and port technology that Olympus claims makes it waterproof to 10m, shockproof from a height of 2m and freezeproof to -10 C. It also has a three-sensor GPS & Electronic Compass a built-in manometer to make sure users don't dive too deep.

The 14-megapixel, 5x wide optical zoom (28-140mm equivalent) TOUGH-TG-810 also features a 3D shooting mode and 720p HD movie capability, along with four underwater scene modes, Beauty Mode for hiding blemishes, in-camera Panorama mode, a range of Magic Filters for adding effects to movies and still images and Face Detection and Shadow Adjustment Technology.

The TOUGH-TG-810, which boasts a 3in, 920,000-dot LCD and Dual Image Stabilisation, is available in black and silver and priced £269.99.

OLYMPUS TOUGH TG-810 Specs

Toughness

• Crushproof* up to the world-record weight of 100kg

• Waterproof* to 10m, shockproof* to 2m and freezeproof* to -10∞C for worry-free use anytime anywhere

• Metal lens barrier for extra-tough lens protection

• Sliding double lock mechanism for optimum protection of battery, card slots and ports

• Water-repellent and scratch-resistant double seal technology

• Built-in manometer for checking depth underwater

• GPS & Electronic Compass with unique three-sensor technology for orientation and key information at a glance

• Improved TAP Control Mode for controlling the camera by tapping or tilting the body, ideal when wearing gloves

Image Quality

• Four underwater scene modes, including i-Underwater Snapshot (with the camera set to i-Auto) for worry-free underwater shooting

• 5x wide optical zoom (28-140mm**) for shooting flexibility

• 3D photo shooting mode for striking stills

• Dual Image Stabilisation for reducing blur with fast-moving shots

• TruePic III+ processor for ideal colour reproduction and low noise

• 720p HD Movie with sound for capturing movies in excellent quality

• 14 Megapixels for high-quality full-size movies, stills and prints

• ISO 80 to 1600

• Magic Filters for adding creative effects to HD movies and/or stills: Punk, Pop Art, Pin Hole, Drawing, Soft Focus, Fish Eye (photos only), plus new Sparkle (photos only) and Watercolour

• Beauty Mode for hiding unwanted blemishes

• Intelligent Auto Mode (i-Auto) and AF Tracking for easy setting and focussing

• Face Detection and Shadow Adjustment Technology for capturing people's faces just as you want them

• Pet Detection Mode for automatically capturing dog's or cat's faces when they look at the camera

• Scene Mode for automatic settings that suit specific conditions (e.g., Landscape, Night)

• In-Camera Panorama for quick and easy panorama shots

• Built-in flash

Storage & Sharing

• 3.0î 920,000 dot Super Precision HyperCrystal III LCD for TOUGH, generating clearer images and reducing reflection even in direct sunlight

• SDHC and SDXC memory card compatible***

• Photo Surfing and [ib] software for browsing, organising and viewing images by person, place, location or event

Connectivity

• Eye-Fi Card compatibility for automatic wireless uploading of images to a website or PC

• HDMI technology for controlling your camera from one remote when it's connected to HD equipment

Other

• USB charging