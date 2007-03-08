Kodak heralds four new digicams ahead of PMA

Kodak announced four new cameras this afternoon, all to be showed off at this week's PMA conference in Las Vegas.

Two EasyShare cameras were among the new releases: the EasyShare Z712 IS and the EasyShare Z885, both promising high ISO settings, image stabilisation and long zoom ranges.

The Kodak EasyShare Z712 IS has a 12x optical zoom, 7.1 megapixels, optical image stabilisation and a short shutter lag of 0.26 seconds. It will be available in April for £229.

The Kodak EasyShare Z885 has a 5x optical zoom lens, and ISO up to 8000 for good performance even in low-light conditions. With an 8.1-megapixel CCD sensor and 10 preset scene modes, this model will cost £149 when it goes on sale in May.

Kodak also revealed the 6.2-megapixel, 3x optical zoom Kodak C613 Zoom, and the Kodak C763 Zoom, which has seven megapixels and a 3x zoom lens. The Kodak C613 Zoom will cost £70 when it goes on sale, but pricing for the Kodak C763 Zoom has yet to be confirmed.

The Kodak Easyshare G610 Printer Dock was also announced. Priced at £130, it will print 6 x 4-inch photos from an attached camera.

Kodak is launching a battery pack to fit AA-format digital cameras as well. The batteries last up to four times longer than ordinary batteries, according to Kodak, and will cost about £12 for a pack of four.