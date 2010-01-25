WIN! Genius G-shot HD550T camcorders

TechRadar has teamed up with Genius to give away five of its G-Shot HD550T high definition camcorders.

This tiny 5.0 megapixel marvel records video in stunning high definition 720p quality (1280x720 at 30 frames per second) and can take still 5.0 megapixel photographs thanks to its high-resolution CMOS sensor.

It also features a 3x digital zoom for a closer view of distant subjects.Its killer feature is a 3" LTPS touch display, enabling effortless access to the camera's menu system and touch Auto Exposure function. This allows exposure to be set by touching the area of the screen you wish to be metered.



Swivelling screen

The screen swivels to enable recording of the user – perfect for waxing lyrical on video sharing sites such as YouTube or Vimeo. And as video is recorded in high definition, you can take advantage of these sites' HD capabilities to ensure your viewers get the best viewing experience.

The G-Shot HD550T features dual SD slots, each supporting SDHC cards with up to 32GB capacity. This provides a total of 64GB of space to store many hours of video – great for taking in your hand luggage on holiday.

And when you get back, the The G-Shot HD550T's HDMI port enables playback of your movies on a HDTV – great for showing off where you've been!

The camcorder uses a Lithium Ion battery, and can also take 4xAA batteries – so you'll never be caught out.

This competition has now closed. The winners are Matthew Grover, Mary Jarvis, Anthony Ward, Sarah Green and Glen Maguire.

Enter more TechRadar competitions