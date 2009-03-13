Toshiba offers Full HD recording on a budget

The s10 is one of the smallest 1080p camcorders on the market

Toshiba has announced its 2009 camcorder lineup. The company has decided to offer 1080p filming to all home movie makers - no matter what their budget is.

The most impressive camcorder released is the 5MP Camileo S10. It has a 4x zoom, 2.5-inch LCD flip screen and expandable flash memory up to 32GB. The S10 is a tiny camcorder offering Full HD recording on a chassis that is around the size of a mobile phone. It costs just £129.99.

It's just 11mm thick, so is one of the most compact cameras on the market. Toshiba is hoping it will stop people taking movies on their phones.

Then there's the H20, this barrel-shaped cam offers 5x optical zoom lens, 4x digital zoom, 5MP CMOS sensor and a 3-inch TFT LCD. The price is just £179.99.

For those that want Full HD in their pocket, there's the P30. This pistol-grip camcorder costs just £149.99, has 5x optical zoom, 2.5-inch LCD screen, video stabilisation and a 5MP CMOS sensor.

If you are on even more of a budget, then the P10 is for you. Housing the same basic specs as the S10 but costing just £99.99, the camera offers much more compared to other similarly priced pocket cams at this price point, plus it has the added bonus of being 1080p.

All the camcorders are out to buy in shops now.