Skype on Android will soon make it easier to seek out your friends

Skype's just pushed out its latest version for Android (version 5.0) and with it comes a handy new feature to make finding your contacts a bit easier - though it's not fully functional just yet.

The new feature will let Skype sync with your phone's address book, auto-pulling in all of your contacts who use Skype and saving you a bit of time in the process.

You can go download the update right now, but contact syncing will appear "in the coming months". At some point in the vague timeframe you'll receive a prompt to verify your phone number, after which point Skype should start working its magic.

And don't fret - Skype promises it won't start spamming your friends.