What to expect from Apple's iPhone 6S launch event

Showtime
Apple is holding its annual iPhone fiesta today starting at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST/3am AEST September 10, and what better way to prep than to take a look at exactly what we expect to see onstage at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.
Tim Cook's firm has become fairly predictable when it comes to these launches, but the company still likes to throw a curve ball or two with "one more thing" pronouncements. Come showtime, we know there will be a few givens, a few maybes and a few remote possibilities. In that spirit, we've given each product/service in this list a probability rating out of five, indicating how likely we think it is to be announced.
Click through the slides that follow, and let us know if there's anything you're particularly excited to see (or not).
iPhone 6S with Force Touch and improved camera
Probability rating: 5/5
Apple not announcing the iPhone 6S tomorrow would be like Miley Cyrus not sticking her tongue out on stage - it's the way of the world, and it's going to happen whether you like it or not.
The writing has been on the wall since the iPhone 6 was announced last year, and Apple won't disappoint the hungry hordes yearning for the next iteration.
But what will the "S" version of the iPhone 6 bring to the table? Quite a lot, actually. Look for a Force Touch system on the screen, a superior camera, a possible rose gold color and - dun dun duuuunn! - no bending. These features are just the tip of the iceberg, though: read up on more possible iPhone 6S specs and every big rumor about the new phone, ranked.
iPhone 6S Plus - the bigger iPhone 6S
Probability rating: 5/5
Apple did something crazy at its last phone launch: it not only broke its self-imposed 4-inch screen tradition with the iPhone 6, it went EVEN BIGGER with the iPhone 6 Plus. It was so crazy (for Apple), it actually worked: the 6 Plus is leading the charge in phablet sales in the US.
Everyone loves a repeat performance, so today will be no different, as we'll see the iPhone 6S Plus alongside the iPhone 6S. It will be an upgrade over the 6 Plus, but probably not markedly different from the 6S itself. We may see a higher-resolution screen and perhaps a device that takes further advantage of its wider horizontal viewing angles, but really, the main thing this phone will have going for it is size.
iOS 9 and Apple Watch OS 2 release dates
Probability rating: 5/5
The new iPhones will carry Apple's new iOS, so ifso factso, we'll learn when iOS 9 is landing based on when the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus are coming out. No surprise there.
Slightly less certain than iOS 9's release date but still extremely likely is info on the release of Apple Watch OS 2. Apple has said the OS update would be out in the fall, and it seems unreasonable to think Apple will push it out any other time than alongside iOS 9.
Apple has a number of improvements planned for Watch OS 2, like new watch faces and public transit info in Maps, so, there's reason to be excited for its arrival.
The massively improved Apple TV 2
Probability rating: 4/5
The Apple TV has its admirers, but you'd be hard pressed to find someone who doesn't think the hockey puck product could do with an upgrade. Rumors haven't let up that Apple will announce Apple TV 2 (or, simply, the new Apple TV) during the iPhone 6S event, and we think it's damn near certain Apple will follow through.
The new Apple TV is said to have a number of upgrades, including a touch-sensitive remote, refreshed UI and 4K compatibility. There's word it will have access to the App Store, opening up a whole new world of content upon which to veg out.
New iPads
Probability rating: 3/5
If Apple decides to announce new iPads tomorrow, namely the iPad Pro and the iPad mini 4, it would cause quite the stir, as the company usually reserves those for October.
But hey, variety is the spice of life, as they say.
Let's start with the iPad Pro: this larger, enterprise-focused tablet holds a firm spot in the rumor mill. With falling iPad sales and Windows 10 hitting the ground running, it's very possible Apple feels the pressure to wow with a more powerful iPad that people will actually, you know, buy.
Cook has name-checked enterprise as an area for the iPad to flourish in, so he could use today as an opportunity to show he wasn't just paying businesses lip service.
As for a refreshed iPad mini, rumors have only recently rumbled we could be in for a device that's like a shrunken iPad Air 2. It sounds like an appealing tablet, but we put more weight on the iPad Pro making its debut.
Apple's own TV streaming service
Probability rating: 2.5/5
It would make perfect sense - not to mention, cause a sensation - if Apple announced its own TV streaming service tomorrow.
Such a service has long been rumored and, if Apple can pull it off, it would be a massive weapon in Cupertino's arsenal. But as long as the rumor of the service itself has existed, so have rumors that Apple couldn't cut deals with content providers.
Has Apple finally solved the distribution issues it needs to get its own streaming service off the ground? We'll find out later today…
iPhone 6C. Yes, really
Probability rating: 2/5
It seems a given Apple is at least thinking about launching an iPhone 6C at some point, but whether that's tomorrow or next year, that's Apple's prerogative.
Apple could look to counterpoint the higher-end iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus with a cheaper plastic version, but unless there are features that smack with coolness and make people forget about the largely disappointing iPhone 5C, there's really no point in Apple unveiling it today.
That's not to say Apple's hasn't arrived on such a device, but patience would be a virtue if the phone isn't ready to wow quite yet.
El Capitan release date and a new Mac
Probability rating: 1.5/5
With an event that, at the end of the day, is all about iPhone, throwing in news about the final version of El Capitan's release and a new Mac on which to show it off just doesn't feel apropos.
Never say never, but we think Apple is more likely to wait until October to give us a full rundown on El Cap's improvements along with a host of high-res Macs to ogle.
Bonus! New Apple Watch Sport bands
Probability rating: 2.5/5
While you're introducing a new Watch OS, why not throw in some sporty Apple Watch bands that the public can grab on to?
This rumor is fairly unsubstantiated, hence its lower score, but it would be the perfect time for Apple to introduce new bands before the holiday buying rush. Plus, the straps would lend a little new-toy sheen to the wearable, a boost it could use after the recent unveiling of several new Android Wear watches.