What to expect from Apple's iPhone 6S launch event

Apple is holding its annual iPhone fiesta today starting at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST/3am AEST September 10, and what better way to prep than to take a look at exactly what we expect to see onstage at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Follow our Apple iPhone launch liveblog

Tim Cook's firm has become fairly predictable when it comes to these launches, but the company still likes to throw a curve ball or two with "one more thing" pronouncements. Come showtime, we know there will be a few givens, a few maybes and a few remote possibilities. In that spirit, we've given each product/service in this list a probability rating out of five, indicating how likely we think it is to be announced.

Click through the slides that follow, and let us know if there's anything you're particularly excited to see (or not).