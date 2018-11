It looks like Palm Pre users could be in for extra Xmas cheer, with Sprint.com over in the US showing a December 28th release date for the 1.3.5 update of WebOS, although there's no sign of it on Palm's site yet.

Unfortunately there's no sign yet of a UK release date either but WebOS 1.3.1 took a week to work its way over here, so fingers crossed for the start of January.

Via Engadget