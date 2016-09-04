These are the cameras to expect on Google's HTC Pixel phones

Once we've got all that iPhone business out of the way, attention will turn to Google's 2016 flagship handsets, with leaks suggesting that two HTC-made, Pixel-branded phones are going to be launched into the world on 4 October.

This weekend noted tipset LlabTooFeR has spilled the beans on the camera lenses we can expect in the upcoming devices, and the new information ties in with rumours we've already heard.

LlabTooFeR reckons both phones will come rocking a Sony IM378 sensor in the main rear camera and an IMX179 sensor on the front for those all-important selfies. For those without a working knowledge of Sony's camera sensor line, that's a 12MP and an 8MP camera respectively.

Specs appeal

Based on LlabTooFeR's previous history, it's a good bet that this is solid information, and the 12MP/8MP combo matches what we've previously heard about these two Pixel (Nexus) devices, which will come with Android 7.0 Nougat on board.

Of course camera quality is about much more than the number of megapixels involved, but on paper this seems like a significant upgrade over last year's Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X, so let's hope that translates into some fine-looking pictures.

If two new Google phones just aren't enough to get your pulse racing then we're also expecting to see the debut of Google's Daydream VR headset and Google Home as well, plus (possibly) a 4K Chromecast. It should be well worth tuning in for.

Via PocketNow