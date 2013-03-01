Sony Xperia Z could get a high-powered brother this summer

The Sony Xperia Z is less than two months old but the first leak of another flagship handset is already doing the rounds.

Details have been sent to Xperia Blog claiming to be of a handset codenamed Sony C670X - which falls in line with the ID of the Xperia Z which is C660X.

According to the anonymous tipster the C670X will be the next flagship device to come out of the Japanese firm, sporting a full HD 4.8-inch display, 1.8GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a 13MP camera.

Supplement, not replacement

If the C670X does turn out to be fact and not fiction it's thought it will arrive alongside the Xperia Z instead of replacing the 5-inch smartphone, providing customers a wider choice at the top of Sony's range.

The report goes on to say that the Sony C670X is set to hit the market in the middle of this year and could well challenge the likes of the HTC One and the soon to be announced Samsung Galaxy S4.

An image of the supposed handset was provided alongside the specs and shows a device which looks similar to the Xperia Z, but there's a noticeable omission with the prominent power/lock key down the right side not on display.

We're not getting carried away with this just yet as it's not clear where the information has come from, but we'll be keeping an eye out for more C670X news in the future.