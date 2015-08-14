Trending

Samsung's twist on the clamshell will make you long for a flip phone again

End calls like it's 1999

Samsung G9198
Samsung's new flip phone.

Samsung, never shy of releasing multiple gadgets at multiple times of the year, has followed up the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge+ reveal with another handset: a retro-looking flip phone.

For those of you too young to remember, flip phones have a screen on one piece of plastic and a keypad on the other. The main advantage of the form factor is being able to look cool while ending a call with a loud snap.

The shape may be old hat, but Samsung's given it a new spin - there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 powering the device and a 16MP camera for snapping anything worth snapping.

Two-screen tech

Samsung's usual Super AMOLED technology is used on the two 3.9-inch 768x1280 pixel displays. There's 16GB of internal storage (expandable to 128GB) and a 2,020mAh battery to keep the juice flowing.

The top half of the handset has screens on both sides for showing pictures, movies or a clock - though you're going to be doing a lot of squinting if you try and watch films on this. It has a Chinese name we're not sure how to pronounce but also goes under the codename G9198.

Samsung thinks this phone has a "distinguished elegance" (or so Google Translate says) but it's unlikely that it will ever find its way out of Asia - if you want a retro-looking bit of technology you might have to head over to China in order to buy one.

