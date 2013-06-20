Samsung manual reveals possible Galaxy S4 with, you guessed it, Snapdragon 800

The Galaxy S4 insists on showing everyone its awkward topless vacation photos

Rumors that Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 800 processor, the MSM8974, will make its way into a variant of Samsung's Galaxy S4 appear to have just been confirmed by a user manual of all things.

The online manual for a South Korean device known as the SHV-E330S, which Engadget believes to be an upcoming Galaxy S4 variant, confirms that the device sports Qualcomm's Snapdragon 800.

The SHV-E330S will also use new LTE-advanced technologies, according to the site.

So far little is known about this possible Galaxy S4 variant, and it would be pure speculation to guess whether we'll ever see a more powerful S4 out West.

Extrapolation

One thing is certain from this revelation, though: Samsung is indeed beginning to integrate the Snapdragon 800 into its devices.

In fact, the use of the MSM8974 in the SHV-E330S makes it seem all the more likely that it will be included on the rumored Galaxy Note 3, as well.

The powerful new Qualcomm SoC supports 2.3GHz quad-core processing and Adreno 330 graphics, plus LTE-advanced and the possibility of 4K output.

Recently the powerful chipset was confirmed to be in LG's Optimus G successor, a phone that may also feature always-on voice commands.

Earlier this week rumors also appeared that Nokia is putting the Snapdragon 800 in an unrevealed Lumia device.