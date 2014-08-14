Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE-A manual leak hints at European debut

We've already seen reports suggesting that Europe may be treated to the supercharged Samsung Galaxy S5, and now further evidence has emerged supporting that argument.

Dutch site TechTastic has posted a couple of pages from what appears to be the English user manual for the Samsung SM-G901F - or in other words, the Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE-A (the European variant).

The report highlights that the handset will indeed be LTE-A enabled, providing users with incredibly fast data speeds, although many European networks are not currently set up to offer such speedy 4G.

Good news, and bad news

As well as top speed 4G, the European Galaxy S5 LTE-A will also pack a 2.5GHz Snapdragon 805 processor - a newer, more powerful chip than the 801 you'll find in the standard Galaxy S5.

It's not all good news though, as the leak reiterates the fact that the European variant may miss out on the 3GB of RAM and QHD display that adorns the Korean version, instead making do with a full HD display and 2GB of RAM.

We're still waiting for a firm release date for the European Galaxy S5 LTE-A - if Samsung is indeed bringing it over - but we reckon it'll arrive within the next couple of months, if it's going to do that, although maybe not with the same marketing hype as the standard S5.