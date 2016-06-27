Samsung Galaxy Note 7 may debut a massively overhauled interface

It's been a couple of years since Samsung overhauled its custom Android skin, TouchWiz, but a new video shows off a massively overhauled version of the software that might debut with the Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

Italian tech blog HDblog.it posted a walk-through video of the new interface detailing every change in the new TouchWiz interface.

Overall, Samsung's design language has matured with less cartoony colors and slick customization options that were previously only available from third-party launchers.

The notifications pull down has also been massively overhauled, and you'll now have a drop down menu to quickly access settings. For example, you'll be able to switch Wi-Fi networks from just the notification shade without hopping into the settings app. This could previously be done in the expanded notification shade, but the new interface allows drop down menus from the non-expanded shade, requiring one less swipe.

More TouchWiz changes

On the home screen, you'll be able to swipe up from an app icon to bring up a menu of options without going into the app itself. I can see this feature utilizing a pressure sensitive screen, like Apple's 3D Touch, that's rumored to be coming to the Galaxy Note 7.

Taking a note from Apple's iOS, the new TouchWiz UI will feature tons of blurring of the background when tapping on a folder. Apps within the folder take over the center of the screen and blur out the background, just like in iOS.

Samsung's Gallery app has also been updated to look and feel more like Google Photos. You can still pinch to zoom in and out to see more or fewer photos at once, but the app's layout no longer buries view options in the menu.

There's a lot more changes detailed in the video so check it out, even if you don't understand Italian.

Keep in mind that these TouchWiz changes are still in beta, so there will probably be more made before it rolls out with the Galaxy Note 7, which is expected to arrive early August.

