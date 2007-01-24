Ringtones irk more than screechy blackboards

Mobile phone ringtones are more unbearable than the sound of fingernails scratching down a blackboard. That's according to research conducted by the Acoustic Research Centre at Salford University .

Topping the list of unbearable noises is the sound of vomiting, closely followed by the ear-invading screech of microphone feedback. Mobile ringtones came in at number 12 on the list, but it is not known how much responsibility for this sits in the lap of the infamous Crazy Frog .

Interestingly, crying babies were deemed equally annoying as the sound of chronic flatulence.