Key Apple supplier reportedly buckling up for iPhone 6 production

Taiwan's Pegatron Corporation, a key player in the assembly Apple iPhones and iPads, is reportedly gearing up to manufacture the new iPhone 6.

The Commercial Times has word that the manufacturer has opened up a new factory space on the outskirts of Shanghai at Kunshan. Along with the new facility, Pegatron is also said to be in the midst of a hiring spree to fill the imminent iPhone 6 orders.

The newspaper claims this burst of activity is to prepare for iPhone 6 production, which should begin in the second quarter, according to sources the paper wouldn't identify. The report also didn't specify an exact timeline for the release of Apple's new flagship handset.

In addition to Pegatron, Hon Hai Precision Industry (otherwise known as Foxconn) will be another main iPhone manufacturer, the Commercial Times said.

Things are shaping up

This isn't the first time we've heard early reports about iPhone 6 production. Previously, Taiwanese newspapers reported that the chip manufacturers behind the iPhone 6's A8 mobile processor were also planning to ramp up production for the second quarter.

With everything we know about the new iPhone, Apple seems to be pulling all the stops to make version six the smartest phone yet with an array of new sensors. Paired with the new built-in Healthbook app, the iPhone 6 is shaping up to be an activity-minded smartphone that may sync up with the iWatch.

But there's still plenty we don't know about the iPhone 6, including what type of screen the smartphone will have. Earlier it seemed as if Apple's new handset might get tougher than Gorilla Glass with a sapphire crystal display, but those rumors were quickly squashed by other sources saying the iWatch would actually receive the harder glass.

Via Reuters