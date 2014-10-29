Trending
 

Oppo N3 launches alongside 'world's thinnest smartphone'

Features a 16MP motorised camera

Oppo N3 launches in Singapore
The Oppo N3 (left) and Oppo R5 (right)

We've known for some time that the Oppo N3 was in the pipeline, but today the company officially revealed it along with a second phone, the R5, at an event in Singapore.

The standout feature of the N3 is a motorised 16MP camera atop the handset that can rotate up to 206 degrees and move automatically when shooting selfies or panoramas.

The camera uses a Schneider Kreuznach-certified lens and offers plenty of settings for photography fans to play with. Some of the features included are ultra-macro mode, slow shutter and the ability to shoot in RAW format - that is, an unprocessed image file straight from the camera's sensor. The digital equivalent of a negative in film photography.

Aside from the camera features, the N3 boasts a 5.5-inch Full HD display, quad-core 2.5GHz Snapdragon 801 processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of on-board storage space. There's also a fingerprint scanner built into the back of the device.

Obviously the camera on top adds some heft to the handset which weighs in at 192g and measures 161 x 77 x 9.9mm. It'll come running Android 4.4 KitKat.

Thin when you're winning

Dimensions are the USP of the second phone Oppo revealed, the R5, which is - for the time being at least - the "world's thinnest smartphone".

It measures an amazing 4.85mm in thickness - barely enough to support the microUSB charging port - and weighs a mere 155g.

The rest of the phone has some specifications that look good on paper, although we'll need to wait to review it to know for sure. It's got a 64-bit, 2.1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 octa-core processor and 2GB of RAM. On board storage is 16GB, there's a 2,000mAh battery and the display is a 5.2-inch Full HD AMOLED one.

When it comes to the camera, it can't compete with its big brother, but still offers a f2.0 rear-facing lens in front of a 13MP Sony Exmor IMX214 sensor capable of shooting 4K video. On the front is a secondary 5MP camera with an 80 degree wide angle lens.

Oppo has revealed pricing for both of the phones, but hasn't given a definitive release date beyond "November". The Oppo N3 can be had for $649 (around £400 / AU$730) SIM-free while the R5 is slated at $499 (around £310 / AU$350). Stay tuned for our full reviews coming soon.

