Moto E3 shows up as Motorola's new low-cost hero

There's a new low-cost smartphone in town, and the Motorola Moto E3 looks to continue its predecessors strong showing, merging a rock bottom price tag with an eyebrow raising spec sheet.

For £99 you'll get a 5-inch HD display, Android Marshmallow, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front snapper, 2800mAh battery, 4G connectivity and a microSD slot.

We're still waiting to see the full spec list, and we're keeping our fingers crossed it sports a stronger power line up than the HTC Desire 530 and WileyFox Spark.

The Moto E3 isn't available right away though. If you like the sound of it you'll have to wait until early September for it to hit stores.

Playful G

It's not just the Moto E3 though, Motorola's also treating us to the Moto G4 Play. A £129 handset which will be available from mid-August.

We don't know too much about it just yet, but the G4 Play will come with Android Marshmallow, a Snapdragon processor and a 2800mAh power pack.

We've contacted Motorola for more information on both phones and we'll update this article as soon as we get more.