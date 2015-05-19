LG goes big and small with the G4 Stylus and G4c

The G4 Stylus is larger and likely cheaper than the G4

Like the look of the LG G4 but think it's either too big or too small? Well, now you have options, as LG has just announced the larger LG G4 Stylus and the smaller LG G4c.

The LG G4 Stylus has a 5.7-inch HD screen with a 258ppi pixel density, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, a microSD card slot, 3000mAh removable battery, Android 5.0 and a 5MP front-facing camera.

The rest of the specs depend on whether you opt for a 3G or LTE version. Get it with just 3G and you'll find a 1.4GHz octa-core processor and an 8MP rear camera, while the 4G LTE handset has a 1.2GHz quad-core processor and a 13MP rear camera.

Both versions come in at 9.6mm thick and as you probably guessed from the name include a stylus. When it launches you'll be able to pick the LG G4 Stylus up in either Metallic Silver or Floral White.

Basically the LG G4 mini

The LG G4c meanwhile has a smaller 5-inch HD screen, it's sharper at 294 pixels per inch, but there's no stylus here.

What you do get is a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, a microSD card slot, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing one, 2540mAh removable battery and Android 5.0 on board.

The G4c is only available as a 4G LTE handset and while it's smaller than the G4 Stylus it's also thicker at 10.2mm. When it launches it will be available in Metallic Grey, Ceramic White and Shiny Gold.

Sadly we don't know exactly when either phone will launch, just that they'll landing in the UK sometime in June and heading to other 'key strategic markets' in the weeks to come. There's no price tag attached to them yet either, but these are clearly lower end phones than the LG G4 and we imagine the LG G4c will be the cheapest of the bunch.

But while they're cheaper they still have some of the G4's key features, such as Knock Code, Gesture Shot and Glance View. The LG G4 Stylus even has a laser autofocus on its camera. So if they're priced right they could make a mark in the mid-range.