LG could sue Qualcomm if the Galaxy S6 gets a special Snapdragon 810

LG will reportedly sue Qualcomm if, as rumoured, the company provides Samsung with a new-version Snapdragon 810 for the Galaxy S6.

Having already confirmed it is to use the Snapdragon 810 in its G Flex 2 during CES 2015, there are reports in the Korean media that LG may sue chip-maker Qualcomm if it provides Samsung with a new version of the processor.

This follows suggestions that Samsung may not use the original Snapdragon 810 in the Galaxy S6 after concerns that the CPU has load issues that can cause overheating and CPU throttling.

Whose problem is it anyway?

To complicate matters, LG has already spoken out against suggestions that there are issues with the chip.

LG Mobile Vice President Woo Ram-chan suggested that the CPU has no overheating issues, saying that the LG G Flex 2 actually runs cooler than some of the competition.

Its position is understandable, though: if Samsung has condemned the original Snapdragon 810 as faulty, it's hardly going to encourage anyone to buy the G Flex 2, is it?

The LG G Flex 2 was the first big-name phone confirmed to use the processor.

One of LG's more experimental 2015 devices, it has another crack at the P-OLED phone design we saw last year in the original G Flex, this time with a 1080p screen.

