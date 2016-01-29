iPhone 7 may introduce wireless charging - but with a new twist

Wireless charging is one of the most exciting innovations on phones from the last few years - and it seems Apple feels it's almost good enough to put on the iPhone.

So far the iPhone hasn't joined in on wireless charging technology. And it's true the technology hasn't been quite up to scratch yet and it doesn't always work as much as well as we'd like it to.

According to sources close to the matter, who spoke to Bloomberg, the iPhone may bring a new version of the technology and it could be ready for the iPhone 7.

The sources claim Apple is looking to make technology that allows iPhones and iPads to be charged from further away than current wireless charging mats.

Apple isn't the biggest fan of current charging mats. Back at the iPhone 5 launch in 2012, Apple Senior VP Phil Schiller said that wireless charging doesn't offer any convenience because of the reliance on a charging plate.

Schiller said, "Having to create another device you have to plug into the wall is actually, for most situations, more complicated."

Making the jump

Whenever we put an iPad or iPhone on charge we are restricted to the cable length so it's not much stress to leave it on a pad. It would seem Apple wants to add a little distance between the plate and your phone so you can pick it up and use it while it still gets juice.

At the moment, any device that uses wireless charging usually has to be touching a pad. Apple has reportedly been exploring ways to get around that, but has experienced issues such as loss of power over distance.

Once Apple has found a way to work out that problem it will be ready for the iPhone - what isn't sure though is whether it'll be ready for the iPhone 7 or if we'll have to wait longer.

What is sure is that Apple has charging on its mind. This week it recalled Mac and iOS device adapters from a number of markets after 12 different incidents of customers reporting they had faulty hardware.

Via Pocket Now