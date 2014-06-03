HTC One E8 is a plastic M8 minus the Duo Camera

There have been many rumours surrounding an all plastic version of the HTC One M8, and while it was touted as the One M8 Ace the smartphone has finally been announced as the HTC One E8.

The two main changes on the One E8 from the original M8 are its polycarbonate body and the 13MP camera on the rear, replacing the Duo Camera on the firm's flagship device.

On the inside things remain pretty much the same with the HTC One E8 packing a quad-core Snapdragon 801 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB internal storage, microSD slot, Android 4.4 KitKat with Sense 6 and 2600mAh battery.

The front of the One E8 sports the same 5-inch, full HD display, 5MP snapper and dual Boomsound speakers for a great viewing and listening experience.

More girth, less weight

At 146.42 x 70.67 x 9.85mm the One E8 is slightly thicker than the 9.4mm M8, although it does weigh less at 145g - compared to 160g.

You'll be able to pick the One E8 up in four different colours; white, red, blue and grey and it's compatible with HTC's DotView case. The grey model will also have the choice of a silver or gold ring around the rear camera.

The grey One E8 with a gold accent round the camera

It's an interesting move by HTC - with the One Mini 2 already on sale and the larger, plastic Desire 816 propping up the middle market, it feels like a bit of over saturation for the range.

This is something we've come to expect from Samsung, but HTC has been leaner with its phones over the past few years.

When it comes to price, the HTC One E8 will set you back 2799 Chinese Yuan in China - that's around $450, £270, AU$480 - and makes the handset incredibly good value.

If the One E8 does make its way to the likes of the US and UK the prices will be a little steeper than the conversions thanks to taxes, but it's still on track to undercut the One Mini 2.