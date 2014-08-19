iPhone 6 may get speedier LTE thanks to an older modem

Along with all of the other rumored improvements for Apple's next iPhone, the handset may be able to access cellular data faster than ever before. However, despite the boost, the iPhone 6 will apparently still lag behind its Android competitors.

An image of what is allegedly a logic board for the iPhone 6 shows what appears to be a newer Qualcomm LTE modem on board.

Although previous iPhone 5 and iPhone 5S models came equipped with a Qualcomm MDM9615 chip, the leaked image reveals a newer MDM9625. This model features LTE Advanced support for speeds up to 150Mbps as well as better LTE networking.

The upgraded modem is also said to be more durable than the one that came before it and operate at a lower temperature, even in situations requiring heavier-than-normal performance.

Speed demons

While it all sounds great for new iPhone buyers so far, in reality the Qualcomm MDM9625 modem isn't exactly the new kid on the block, having first debuted in 2012.

Although the MDM9625 is technically future-proofed thanks to support for next-generation LTE-A networks that have yet to roll out worldwide, the modem lacks the latest Category 6 support, capable of up to 300Mbps throughput.

LTE Advanced Category 6 is currently only available in South Korea, but already made its way onto Android flagship smartphones earlier this summer with an upgraded Samsung Galaxy S5 and more recently on the LG G3.

Be that as it may, the iPhone 6 will still run circles around Apple's current-generation smartphones, and it's got even longer leeway before LTE Advanced becomes available globally.

Feast on our hands-on review of the new HTC One M8 for Windows Phone!

Via MacRumors