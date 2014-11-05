128GB iPhone 6 and 6 Plus owners reporting restart issues

Reports online suggest there may be an issue with the 128GB editions of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus that causes the phone to repeatedly restart itself.

Multiple iPhone owners over at the Apple forums have been reporting since September that the iPhone plays up badly - often when porting over a backup from an older device - although software updates have had mixed effect in solving it.

While it's too early to know whether this is a widespread problem, it appears to be affecting people with 128GB versions of the new iPhones who have many, many apps installed. We're talking hundreds, if not over 1000, apps here. Why do people have that many? Who knows, but it's probably why they're buying the massive capacity.

The following snippet from an Apple forum post seems to sum up the experience of the afflicted:

"Sometimes it crashes apps (both Apples and third parties) at launch. Sometimes I get a blue screen. Sometimes a red screen. Sometimes the phone just restarts with the Apple logo and takes a while to come back again."

Apple logo of death?

Business Korea suggests this may be down to the kind of memory controller used in the 128GB iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, produced by Samsung, due to it being a different technology used in the lower capacity versions.

However, there's no evidence to substantiate this at the moment, with Apple obviously not commenting on the subject. As such it's hard to say whether these issues are down to software or hardware problems... or if it's because they've all accidentally dropped their phones down the toilet.

We can understand buyers' frustration, though – the 128GB iPhone 6 costs $849, £699, AU$1,129, which isn't cheap, but we still have no exact numbers on how many devices this affects (and whether it's those that have huge numbers of apps installed only).

Are you having such issues? Let us know in the comments below.

Via Macrumors