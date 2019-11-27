Party animals can save nearly 50% on Sony's rave-ready Bluetooth speakers

Using a Bluetooth speaker to soundtrack your party is all the rage, and with the festive season nearly upon us, you might be thinking of purchasing your own portable party speaker.

If that sounds like you, take a look at these brilliant Sony speaker deals from Amazon, which has slashed the prices of the party-perfect Extra Bass range of Bluetooth speakers for Black Friday – the biggest discount is on the Sony GTK-XB5, which is nearly half price at £112. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for our best Sony Bluetooth speaker prices in your region.)

These rave-ready speakers come with built-in multicolor strobe lighting, creating a club-like atmosphere in the comfort of your own home.

Whichever model you go for, you get 24 hours of battery life, so you can keep the party going all day and all night, while an IPX67 rating means that the XB41, XB31, and XB32 can all withstand a little rain if you take your party outside.

Today's best Sony Bluetooth speaker deals

Sony GTK-XB5 Compact Party Bluetooth Speaker: £220 £112.49 at Amazon

With £107 off, this is a brilliant deal on this party-ready Bluetooth speaker, which comes with strobe lighting built-in.



Sony SRS-XB41 Portable Wireless Waterproof Speaker: £140 £99 at Amazon

Not only does this portable speaker come with built-in strobe lighting, but it's also waterproof, which means it can handle the thrills and spills of even the wildest party. Plus, it's now at its lowest price ever, with £41 off. View Deal

Sony SRS-XB31 Portable Wireless Waterproof Speaker: £94.95 £68 at Amazon

If you're looking to spend a little less, the XB31 is now reduced by over £25, and like its bigger sibling, comes with Extra Bass for pumping party tunes.View Deal

Sony SRS-XB32 Portable Wireless Waterproof Speaker: £150 £87.20 at Amazon

This is a great saving on the SRS-XB32 portable speaker, slashing over £60 off the price. With 24 hours of battery life and the option to charge your devices via USB, this little speaker certainly packs a punch.View Deal

Not in the UK? Here are the best prices we've found for Sony Bluetooth speakers in your region.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.