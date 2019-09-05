Packers vs Bears live stream: how to watch tonight's NFL from anywhere

The waiting is over...it's time for the return of the NFL. And it all starts with the Green Bay Packers taking on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field to see which one will take first blood. And now it's finally back, there's no reason to miss out on the first NFL game of the season - this guide will tell you how to get a Packers vs Bears live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears - when and where These two famous franchises will face off today at the historical Soldier Field, the 1920s 60,000+ municipal stadium. Kick-off time is set for 8.20pm local time (so 5.20pm ET, 1.20am BST, 10.20am AEST).

Today’s game will see two of NFL's oldest and most recognisable franchises going head-to-head. Both come in to the season feeling positive about heading all the way to Superbowl LIV. Packers and Bears fans really need them to - it's been 22 and 34 years respectively since either lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Those with even the shortest memories will recall the 24-23 thriller that these teams played out this time last year. It was the Packers who took victory then, and Matt LaFleur's men will be eager to repeat the trick tonight. Stalwart Aaron Rodgers will be pulling the strings from QB.

Bears fans have their first chance to take a look at young running back David Montgomery in his first career start. Chicago was string on defense last time around, so will be hoping to be impregnable in front of the Soldier Field faithful.

Whether you’re a Packers fan in Wisconsin, a Bears fan in Illinois or a general football fan anywhere else in the world, we’ll show you exactly how to live stream today's game on all of your devices so that you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Watch the Packers vs Bears game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Packers vs Bears online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the undisputed champ. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Packers vs Bears in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on NBC. The network will show the game at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT and you can also watch it on your favorite streaming and mobile devices via NBC or app. Don't want to pay more than you need to for your cable subscription? Then don't worry, there is a range of different streaming services now available to help you watch the show, all at different price points. You can see a list of options below:

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to watch the Bears vs Packers in the UK

The obvious first port of call is the International Game Pass, which costs £143.99 for every single regular season game. So that's around 50p per game! American football fans in the UK will be able to watch the showdown on Sky Sports Main Event . The network and its Sky Go will show the game at 1.20am but a subscription is required. If you have no interest in signing up to Sky just for this game, you can always watch it via Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass. It costs £8.99 or there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

How to watch today's NFL in Canada for FREE

On TV, TSN is the place to watch today's game in Canada. But streaming service DAZN has you covered if you're happy to watch online or on mobile (or via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4). It costs $20 a month or $150 per year, but you can also get a FREE TRIAL if you just want to give it a go for this showdown.

Live stream Packers vs Bears in the Australia for FREE