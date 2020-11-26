Our (sort-of) best Bluetooth speaker is cheaper than ever this Black Friday

The Sonos Move came out in 2019 and has had a number of updates since then putting it right at the top of our rundown of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy right now.

With that in mind, you can see why we're excited that the Sonos Move is now down to its lowest price ever at only £299 on Amazon.

Thanks to the Black Friday deals, the Sonos Move is available for under £300 for the first time. It originally retailed at £399, a whole £100 more than the current Black Friday deal on offer.

Sonos Move £399 £299 at Amazon (Save £100)

The Sonos Move first launched in 2019, but it remains in the top spot for our pick of the best Bluetooth speaker you can buy. The Move has had a hefty price cut for Black Friday with more than £100 knocked off its original price on Amazon. Snap this one up fast. View Deal

When we first reviewed the Sonos Move we called it a smart speaker for every occasion thanks to its exceptional sound quality and the fact it's built for both indoor and outdoor use. It has a drop-resistant design and IP56 rating – meaning it can withstand extreme heat, cold, rain, dust and even snow.

You're probably wondering where the 'sort of' comes in with the headline we've used on this article. Well, the Move has been refreshed mildly this year, and has had the battery life extended to 11 hours, rather than the 10 on offer here.

The thing with Sonos is that it's very hard to tell if it's the same model or a new variant - the differences are so miniscule often that it's easier to just be pleased you've got a decent speaker.

You can use it to play music over WiFi or Bluetooth and connect it up to the rest of your Sonos system if you've already got speakers from the brand in your home. It also has both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, making it a true smart speaker.