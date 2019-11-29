Our exclusive code makes this the best iPhone 8 deal we've seen this Black Friday

Let's face it - Black Friday 2019 has been an excellent time to get your Apple fix. One look at our article on the event's best cheap iPhones will confirm that. And if you really are desperate to get an Apple smartphone but your budget doesn't stretch too far, then you may be interested in this iPhone 8 deal.

Affordable Mobiles (the clue's in the name) will make the 2017 flagship iPhone available to you for just £24 per month, while also giving 10GB of data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts on the O2 network.

And then comes the real bonus - the retailer has agreed to let TechRadar readers (and only TechRadar readers) have £30 off the upfront cost by inserting the code TRBF30 when you get to the checkout. For this tariff, that brings the spend down to a very attractive £39.

That all comes together to make our favourite iPhone 8 deal around and among the very best Black Friday iPhone deals of the lot.

This brill Black Friday iPhone 8 deal in full:

EXCLUSIVE iPhone 8 from Affordable Mobiles | O2 | £69 £39 upfront with code TRBF30 | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £24pm

Thanks to our code, the total two year spend for this iPhone 8 deal comes down to just over £600. We had a feeling that retailers would go all out on the iPhone 8 over this year's sale event, but it's exceeded even what we dared hope. 10GB of data and unlimited everything else with bills coming in at £24 a time.

What's the iPhone 8 like?

It might not be able to compete with Apple's impressive iPhone 11 in terms of specs, but at a price like this the iPhone 8 feels like a steal! It has a lot of the features we want from a phone these days - wireless charging, a strong point-and-shoot camera and even a stylish design.

On top of that, it has a 1821mAh battery, a 4.7-inch IPS LCD display and and a IP67 rating, making it a powerful contender compared to other devices at this price range.

Read our full iPhone 8 review