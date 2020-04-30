OnePlus Z live photo shows a design with two key differences to the OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have only recently landed, but OnePlus might already have another phone on the way known as the OnePlus Z, and we’ve just seen what’s reportedly a front-on photo of the handset.

The image, shared by TrueTech and visible below, shows a phone with a design that's in some ways quite different to the OnePlus 8 range, as unlike those handsets this has a flat screen, and its punch-hole camera is positioned in the top center, rather than the top left corner of the display.

We're not sure why OnePlus would have moved the camera, other than perhaps to differentiate the OnePlus Z, but the lack of curved edges makes sense, as this is expected to be the OnePlus 8 Lite in all but name. That also explains the possibly slightly larger bezel below the screen.

Otherwise this looks much like the OnePlus 8 range from what we can see, complete with an almost all-screen design, a volume rocker on the left edge, and a power button and silence slider on the right.

You can tell from the image on the display that the fingerprint scanner is also built into the screen, like on those phones.

While we'd always take leaks with a pinch of salt there's a good chance this one is accurate, as according to TrueTech it was shared by a source who accurately leaked live images of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro.

This is also one of a growing number of OnePlus Z leaks, with another recent one pointing to a July release date, so anyone who found the OnePlus 8 range a bit too expensive might soon have an alternative.

Of course, the specs of the OnePlus Z won't be as good. While nothing is confirmed, rumors point to it having a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset (with 5G support), a 6.4-inch 1080 x 2340 AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, a 4,000mAh battery, and a triple-lens camera, with 48MP, 16MP and 12MP sensors.

If accurate, those specs would make it a slight step down from the OnePlus 8, just as you'd expect.

