OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro leak appears to reveal all the specs

The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are expected to land soon and we now have a better idea of when, as well as what specs the pair will offer.

According to @OnLeaks (a reliable leaker), who shared the information with CompareRaja, the OnePlus 7T Pro will have a 6.65-inch 1440 x 3100 screen with 516 pixels per inch and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It will also apparently have an in-screen fingerprint scanner, a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a triple-lens rear camera, with a 48MP f/1.6 main lens, an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto lens (with 3x optical zoom), and a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens (with a 120-degree field of view).

So... Today, I bring you #OnePlus7T and #OnePlus7TPro complete specs sheet as well as launch and availability date, on behalf of my Friends over at @compareraja -> https://t.co/7TrVeEYo7A pic.twitter.com/zEQuB3EP2GSeptember 13, 2019

Other specs apparently include a 16MP front camera, a 4,085mAh battery, and a version of the company’s OxygenOS based on Android 10.

The main differences here from the OnePlus 7 Pro are a faster chipset (the OnePlus 7 Pro has a Snapdragon 855), a slightly bigger battery (the 7 Pro has a 4,000mAh one), and a tweaked screen (you get a 6.67-inch 1440 x 3120 one on the OnePlus 7 Pro).

The phone also apparently has a new macro mode, nightscape mode and super-slow motion recording at 960fps and 720p. It’s also said to have a matte glass back. Overall though, it doesn’t sound like it will be vastly different to the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Bigger upgrades elsewhere

The OnePlus 7T sounds like a bigger upgrade over its predecessor, as it apparently has all the same things as the OnePlus 7T Pro except a smaller 6.55-inch 1080 x 2400 screen (though still with a 90Hz refresh rate), a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage, a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom (along with the same other lenses), and a smaller 3,800mAh battery.

That means its chipset, camera, screen and battery would all be upgrades over the OnePlus 7. The design has also seemingly been tweaked, with the camera shown in an attached image to now be in a circular arrangement. It’s a design we’ve seen leaked before.

If you like the sound of either of these phones you should be able to get them soon, as the pair will apparently be announced on October 10, before hitting stores on October 15.

That’s in line with a previous leak, though that previous leak added that the phones will get launched in India ahead of that on September 26, so we might get confirmation of their specs even sooner. TechRadar will bring you all the updates as we hear them, so stay tuned.