OnePlus 10T launch date confirmed - and it's very soon

We've finally heard when the OnePlus 10T will launch, as the company has confirmed that its next flagship phone will debut on August 3 at an event in New York City.

This is the first time OnePlus has hosted a physical launch since the OnePlus 7T line in 2019, though we've no doubt that it'll be live-streamed around the world for all the people who can't attend the show.

This upcoming handset is likely going to be a more affordable take on the OnePlus 10 Pro, from the rumors we've heard so far, which is good since that device didn't actually come alongside a non-Pro version.

OnePlus actually has confirmed one spec for the upcoming Android phone - it'll apparently have a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which is a more top-end chip than the 10 Pro had - but leaks suggest the brand will cut corners in the display and camera department in order to keep the cost low.

An image was also shared to accompany the announcement, which you've already seen as it's at the top of this article.

A quiet few months

Compared to most phones from the company, the OnePlus 10T has leaked surprisingly little, and we're still waiting to hear major rumors about the thing, though some image leaks have given us a convincing look at the mobile.

It doesn't help that OnePlus has been uncommonly tight-lipped about the device. Usually, it spends months teasing and hinting towards its new mobiles, but for the 10T, we haven't heard much at all. With that in mind, we're surprised by how soon the New York launch is.

We've only got a few weeks to go until the launch event so OnePlus still could tease some important details about the phone - we'll let you know everything it does, in anticipation of this new flagship OnePlus phone.