Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti again rumored for early June launch, with RTX 3070 Ti to follow

Nvidia’s RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti are imminent, according to the grapevine – with plenty of speculation on these GPUs pouring forth recently – and another couple of rumors have cropped up, one reinforcing the 3080 Ti’s purported 12GB of VRAM, and the other giving us a slightly adjusted launch timeframe for these GPUs.

Let’s deal with the latter first, and according to Wccftech’s sources, the RTX 3080 Ti will be out on June 3, with its lesser sibling, the RTX 3070 Ti, set to emerge a week later on June 10.

Previous chatter has pointed to an early June launch, and indeed the last rumor insisted on a timeframe of June 2 and June 9 respectively, only a day out from this fresh gossip – and consistent with that week-long gap between the two GPUs going on sale. Of course, we have to take all this with a good deal of caution, and Wccftech itself makes it clear that this is only what Nvidia supposedly has planned right now, and that could change.

The RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti are expected to be announced on May 31, which has been what the rumor mill has contended for a while now, meaning the reveal will come at Computex 2021.

Now, we’ve argued that this might not make a whole lot of sense in terms of Nvidia’s big angle at Computex being AI and data center products, but it’s certainly possible that Team Green could be planning an Ampere reveal too.

After all, a Computex press release specifically mentions Nvidia and the opportunities involved with ‘GeForce PC gaming’, although that doesn’t necessarily entail a Ti variant launch (it could be something to do with the GPU stock situation, perhaps wrapped up with the anti-crypto-mining measures Nvidia is implementing – who knows).

The other option would be an E3 reveal, but that would come after all the rumored on-sale dates we’ve seen flying around; so certainly don’t rule Computex out.

VRAM loadout

As for the other nugget from the GPU rumor mongers today, that’s about the RTX 3080 Ti, which has been spotted at the Korean National Radio Research Agency (RRA) in the form of cards registered by Palit and Leadtek (as highlighted by hardware leaker @harukaze5719 on Twitter, via VideoCardz).

Palit Geforce RTX 3080 Ti GAMINGPRO D6X 12GBPalit Geforce RTX 3080 Ti GAMINGPRO OC D6X 12GB😄https://t.co/XjyqauPGFW pic.twitter.com/9nY3V0UpvrMay 20, 2021 See more

Both of these 3080 Ti models are shown with 12GB of video RAM, which again reinforces previous leakage that this will be the memory configuration. The 3080 Ti should use pretty much the exact same design as the existing RTX 3080 (in other words, 2.5-slot, triple fan, with the same overall board design).

The 3070 Ti wasn’t mentioned in this new bit of spillage, but previously we’ve heard that it will run with 8GB of VRAM.