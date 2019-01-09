Now is a great time to get a cheap Samsung Galaxy S8 deal

It was only a month or so ago that as crazy as it sounds, you could get the Samsung Galaxy S9 cheaper than its predecessor the S8. But those times seem to be long gone as the Galaxy S8 has plummeted in price and once again become an affordable flagship device.

You can now get cheap S8 deals on a number of different providers but Vodafone seems to be the best right now and Mobiles.co.uk have come out on top with the cheapest options.

If you're not too worried about how much data you have you can now get the device with monthly payments of as low as £18. We're not sure how long these deals will be around though so if you want a cheap S8 you should act fast as these prices might not be around for long!

We've listed the standout Galaxy S8 deals down below so you can find the affordable contract for you. If you were hoping for bigger data the device becomes slightly less affordable but you can find all of the other options over on our best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals page

These cheap deals in full

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £65 upfront (with 10OFF code)| 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £18pm

Flagship devices are not normally this cheap, £18 a month for what is still a high-end Samsung device is an absolutely great place to be. In fact, this deal competes with the likes of cheap devices like the iPhone SE in price so you better act fast. There's not much data but who needs it when you're sailing on cheap monthly costs. Total cost over 24 months is £497 (with 10OFF code)View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £15 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

£23 per month is obviously fantastic for a phone that's still as good as the Samsung Galaxy S8, it gets even better considering how low the upfront cost is and even better again with the 3GB of data. If the 1GB of data above wasn't for you, this is a great alternative. Total cost over 24 months is £567View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 9GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm

Yes £28 a month seems like quite a lot in comparison to the deals above and isn't necessarily as 'cheap' as them but for 9GB of data it is a seriously good price. So if you want the S8 but 4GB of data doesn't feel like enough this is the way to go. Total cost over 24 months is £672View Deal