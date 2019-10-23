Nintendo Switch Lite giveaway - get one completely free with these cheap phone deals

Last year, EE launched a deal just before Black Friday we couldn't quite believe, offering up free Nintendo Switches with a host of phone contracts. Now Mobiles.co.uk has followed suit, releasing a similar promotion - just a whole lot cheaper.

With prices as low as £23 a month, these phone deals would be classed as 'affordable' in pricing on their own. Throw in the addition of a completely free Nintendo Switch Lite and we can't quite believe the prices available.

Obviously, these aren't flagship phones, instead this is a round-up of some top mid-range phones. Including devices from Samsung, Huawei and Nokia there is a fair bit of choice.

We've listed all of the mobile phone deals available with this promotion below. While both phones and Nintendo Switches are likely to come down in price, they are highly unlikely to drop to prices like this.

These free Nintendo Switch Lite offers in full:

Mobiles.co.uk - is it a reliable phone deal retailer?

Not sure if Mobiles.co.uk is the right retailer to buy from? Having won Best Online Retailer at the Mobile Choice Awards in 2018, you can rest easy knowing Mobiles.co.uk is a safe bet.

With some of the market's best pricing, fast delivery and excellent reviews - you can see how they managed to bag that title.