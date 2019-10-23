Nintendo Switch Lite giveaway - get one completely free with these cheap phone deals

Last year, EE launched a deal just before Black Friday we couldn't quite believe, offering up free Nintendo Switches with a host of phone contracts. Now Mobiles.co.uk has followed suit, releasing a similar promotion - just a whole lot cheaper.
With prices as low as £23 a month, these phone deals would be classed as 'affordable' in pricing on their own. Throw in the addition of a completely free Nintendo Switch Lite and we can't quite believe the prices available.
Obviously, these aren't flagship phones, instead this is a round-up of some top mid-range phones. Including devices from Samsung, Huawei and Nokia there is a fair bit of choice.
We've listed all of the mobile phone deals available with this promotion below. While both phones and Nintendo Switches are likely to come down in price, they are highly unlikely to drop to prices like this.
These free Nintendo Switch Lite offers in full:
Samsung Galaxy A10 | EE | 4GB data | £65 upfront (with code 10OFF) | £23 a month
The cheapest offer on this list, the Samsung Galaxy A10 isn't going to be winning any awards for best phone on the market. But, getting a phone contract and a Nintendo Switch Lite for a total cost of just £617 is almost unbelievable!
Samsung Galaxy A40 | O2 | 12GB data | £15 upfront (with code 10OFF) | £29 a month
As part of Samsung's affordable 'A' range of handsets, the Galaxy A40 combines some impressive specs with affordable pricing. It has a sizeable screen, a premium design and most importantly, comes with the free Switch Lite.
Samsung Galaxy A20e | O2 | 6GB data | £40 upfront (with code 10OFF) | £25 a month
A lot like the A40 above but cheaper. The Galaxy A20e is another of Samsung's affordable range, offering impressive monthly costs of just £25, this is one of the cheapest options on the list.
Huawei P30 Lite | O2 | 12GB data | £89 upfront (with code 10OFF) | £29 a month
Released alongside two of the best phones of 2019, the P30 Lite is a member of the super popular P30 family. It takes what its two bigger brothers do best and replicates, just with a cheaper price tag and slightly lowered specs.
Nokia 6.2 | O2 | 6GB data | £65 upfront (with code 10OFF) | £25 a month
The Nokia 6.2 is a strong contender when it comes to the affordable, mid-range market. Considering the £25 a month you're paying you'll be impressed with the quality of phone you're getting, especially with that freebie thrown in!
Nokia 7.2 | O2 | 12GB data | £40 upfront (with code 10OFF) | £29 a month
Battling the Huawei P30 Lite below for the position of best phone on this list, the Nokia 7.2 is an attractive handset, sporting a 48MP camera, bright HD screen and massive 3500mAh battery.
Oppo A9 2020 | O2 | 6GB data | £65 upfront (with code 10OFF) | £25 a month
You might not have ever heard of Oppo but the A9 2020 could well be the best affordable camera phone around. Sporting four cameras, this is a phone out-doing its price tag.
Mobiles.co.uk - is it a reliable phone deal retailer?
Not sure if Mobiles.co.uk is the right retailer to buy from? Having won Best Online Retailer at the Mobile Choice Awards in 2018, you can rest easy knowing Mobiles.co.uk is a safe bet.
With some of the market's best pricing, fast delivery and excellent reviews - you can see how they managed to bag that title.