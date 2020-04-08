New Windows 10 Start menu gets shown off on Twitter – with a controversial change

We know that Microsoft is looking to redesign the iconic Start menu in Windows 10, and now the company has given us our best look yet thanks to a video on Twitter.

Posted by the Microsoft Design account, the short video shows how the Start menu, an integral part of the operating system since Windows 95, has evolved over the years.

As you can see in the tweet below, the team asked Twitter users for their thoughts on the new design, and so far, the feedback looks to be mostly positive.

Microsoft, and Windows 10 in particular, hasn’t had a brilliant run of news recently, mainly due to the ongoing issues with Windows 10 updates, so the company must be relieved that its updated Start menu seems to be a hit.

Created by the @Windows design team, this animated clip illustrates a sliver of the #UX evolution and modernization of the Windows experience.

The Start menu’s new clothes

The new Start menu certainly looks less cluttered than the current version. Icons in the new Start menu now use Microsoft’s new ‘Fluent Design’ look, and there’s more space in general, making it less confusing if you have lots of apps installed.

It looks like Live Tiles, which are interactive icons that highlight information from the apps they represent, are still present in the new Start menu, despite persistent rumors that Microsoft is planning on killing them off.

One change which is perplexing some people, however, is the dropping of text under app icons. While this leads to a cleaner look, it relies on you knowing what the icons of the apps you’re after look like, as it will no longer display the name.

This might be the most controversial change the new Start menu makes, as it could make things more confusing for some people – especially after Microsoft has changed the look of many of the icons.

We’re not sure when the new Start menu will make an appearance – and its look could change when it finally does arrive. The next major update, the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, is coming out imminently, and it won’t appear that soon, so we may have to wait until the end of the year with the Windows 10 20H2 update instead.

