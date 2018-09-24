New Firefox browser bug causes crashes on Windows, Mac and Linux

Only a week after disclosing a new web code exploit that can cause an iPhone to crash , security researcher Sabri Haddouche, has uncovered another browser bug that can force Firefox to crash on all three popular desktop operating systems – Mac, Linux and Windows – reports ZDNet .

According to ZDNet, the bug not only crashes the browser on a Windows machine, it also occasionally freezes the entire operating system, requiring users to perform a hard reboot. Mobile platforms seem safe from the exploit, however, and tests performed by ZDNet have confirmed that Firefox on Android and iOS are not affected.

After #Mailsploit, releasing #BrowserReaper so you can kill your browser.More information: https://t.co/9Ls3AKps72September 23, 2018

In explaining how the exploit works, Haddouche told ZDNet that “the script generates a file (a blob) that contains an extremely long filename and prompts the user to download it every one millisecond”.

"It, therefore, floods the IPC (Inter-Process Communication) channel between Firefox's child and main process, making the browser at the very least freeze," he added.