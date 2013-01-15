Sony Xperia Tablet Z leaked specs reveal 10-inch, full HD device

Sony's new Xperia Z impressed at CES 2013, leaving little question Sony was ready to start competing with the big boys on the smartphone market.

Based on some new reports, it seems the company is also taking some steps to make just as big a splash in the battle for tablet supremacy.

Specifications for the rumored Xperia Tablet Z have surfaced, and echo some of the main features the Xperia Z boasted about at CES.

Though Sony has yet to make any official announcement about the Xperia Tablet Z, if these specs end up panning out, consumers looking for a powerful Android tablet will have a tough choice ahead of them.

Sony's double-down

The Xperia Tablet Z doesn't just share a very similar name with its little smartphone brother, it also shares some of the same DNA.

According to the leaked specs, the Xperia Tablet Z will be waterproof, dustproof, and will sport a similarly thin stature as the Xperia Z.

The 10.1-inch screen will include a full 1920 x 1080 HD display, powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core Snapdragon processor and 2GB RAM.

There's no indication as to whether or not the Xperia Tablet Z will use the same Bravia Engine technology behind the Xperia Z's sharp screen, but there's little reason for Sony not to use it again here given the positive response to the engine in its latest smartphone.

Along with that nice screen will reportedly come 32GB of memory, and an 8.1 megapixel rear camera and a 2.2MP front-facing camera.

The Xperia Tablet Z is also believed to include Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean, as well as compatibility for LTE networks, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, and NFC abilities.

There's no indication as to when or where Sony will debut the new tablet, but reports point to a launch during the second-half of 2013.

By that time, Apple, Google, Samsung, and more competitors may have new tablets ready to tackle such a potentially formidable foe.

Via SlashGear