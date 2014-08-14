LG G Pad 8.0 is on its way to a shop near you

LG has announced that it will start shipping the G Pad 8.0 LTE to European countries this week, with markets in Asia, Central and South America and CIS in the weeks to follow.

The slate was originally unveiled back in June and has taken a bit longer to arrive than we expected at the time, but it's finally almost here and brings with it an 8.0-inch 1280 x 800 IPS display, a 1.2GHz quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM.

The LG G Pad 8.0 is also equipped with 16GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a 5MP main camera, 1.3MP front-facing one and a 4200mAh battery.

A mid-range marvel?

It's distinctly mid-range, but features like Knock Code and Smart Keyboard, both of which were inherited from the LG G3, not to mention its 4G connectivity, may help give it an edge.

There's no word on what the G Pad 8.0 LTE will cost but being mid-range we're hopeful that it won't break the bank.