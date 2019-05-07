Master & Dynamic releases its first noise-cancelling wireless headphones

Luxury audio brand Master & Dynamic has released its first air of noise-cancelling headphones, following the release of its first true wireless earbuds, the Master & Dynamic MW07s last year.

The MW65 noise-cancelling wireless headphones feature three different modes of noise-cancellation: High Power, for noisy environments like airplanes, Low Power, for windy environments, and Active Noise-Cancelling Off for passive noise isolation, which simply relies on the seal created by the earcups to filter out external noise.

According to Master & Dynamic, the MW65s offer up to 24 hours of battery life and a wireless range of over 65 feet.

Luxury materials

In terms of audio quality, the MW65 noise-cancelling wireless headphones should sound fantastic, with "custom 40mm Beryllium drivers" that the company says produces its "signature rich, warm sound".

They also feature a beam-forming mic array that's designed to reduce background noise as you speak – whether you're using them to take calls or giving a voice command to Google Assistant, which is built in to the headphones themselves.

Like previous Master & Dynamic models, the MW65s are made from luxurious materials, including anodized aluminum, which the company says makes the MW65s its "lightest over-ear headphones " yet.

Image credit: Master & Dynamic

The headphones likely won't appeal to vegans or anyone who wants to avoid animal products as the earcups are crafted from memory foam wrapped in lambskin.

The use of luxury materials, as well as built in voice assistance means that these headphones don't come cheap at $499 / £449. This works out at around AU$700, but Australian pricing and availability is still to be confirmed.

Still, that's not as expensive as when Master & Dynamic's teamed up with Louis Vuitton to release the Louis Vuitton Horizon true wireless earbuds. Featuring the famous LV monogram, they cost an eye-watering $995 (around £770/AU$1,400).