macOS Sierra 10.12.2 update gets rid of that inaccurate battery meter

A new update for the Apple's macOS Sierra software is now live, and with it comes some helpful tweaks, a few additions, and, most interesting of all, the removal of a feature.

macOS Sierra 10.12.2 will remove the estimated battery remaining meter on the display, after multiple MacBook Pro users noted that the amount of juice the OS said was left would be wildly inaccurate from time to time.

Because power consumption varies in accordance to usage, it appears MacBooks running the prior version of the OS were getting estimates representative of that strenuous moment in time, rather than general use.

This would lead some users to think they only had a precious hour or two of charge, while others even flocked to forums like Reddit, wondering if their shiny new MacBook had a defective battery.

In addition to fixing the misinformed timer, Apple's macOS Sierra update includes other bonuses like clarifications for setting up iCloud, a squashed bug that was affecting graphical performance in some MacBook Pros, and improvements to using Siri and FaceTime whilst on a Bluetooth device.

You can download the new version of macOS Sierra now for MacBooks and iMacs made in 2009 or later, and MacBook Airs, MacBook Pros, Mac Minis, and Mac Pros made after 2010.

Via TechCrunch