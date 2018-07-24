macOS 10.14 Mojave: release date, news and features

After WWDC 2018, we have a pretty good idea of what macOS 10.14 Mojave will look like, and we’ve gathered all the latest news and features regarding the upcoming update.

We’ll be seeing a few iOS apps, like news and Stocks making their way to the Mac for the first time with macOS Mojave. This is pretty far removed from the rumors that macOS would see a mass influx of iOS apps, but Apple’s own Craig Federighi did claim that Apple is planning on bringing more key apps over to macOS in 2019.

We've also heard from a developer who has already started digging into the process of porting iOS apps to macOS 10.14 Mojave, and while there are some issues that need to be worked out, it does offer a promising glimpse of the future of iOS apps on Macs.

Fortunately, the macOS Mojave public beta has finally launched, and you can download and install it today. However, this is accompanied by the news that Google will cease support for OS X 10.9 Mavericks for Chrome, so it may be time to upgrade your Mac if yours is starting to show its age.

There’s a lot more to macOS 10.14, so we went ahead and collected everything you need to know right here in this article. We’re also going to do a bit of macOS Mojave release date speculation – so, keep this article bookmarked, as we’ll update it with any new information that comes our way.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The 2018 edition of Apple’s Mac operating system, macOS

The 2018 edition of Apple’s Mac operating system, macOS When is it out? Likely September or October 2018

Likely September or October 2018 What will it cost? macOS 10.14 will be free

While we don’t know exactly when Apple will release macOS Mojave, we’re pretty sure it will arrive sometime this fall, based on past releases.

Since 2013 and the release of OS X 10.9 Mavericks, Apple has teased its latest version of the Mac OS during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote in early June, followed by a full release September or October of the same year. Apple has also done this completely free of charge since then.

And, it looks like Apple is continuing this tradition this year, as well. We got a sneak peek at what macOS 10.14 Mojave will look like at the WWDC keynote back in June, and Apple has even kickstarted the public beta. Apple has just released the fourth build of the beta, which not only includes support for the Macbook Pro 2018, but also includes new dynamic wallpapers.

If you want to wait for the full release, which is what we would advise for most people, you won’t have to wait much longer – we have our fingers on a September release date, probably the week following the Apple Special Event.

macOS 10.14 Mojave specifications

We now know what specs macOS 10.14 Mojave will require. And, unfortunately some older Macs are going to have to go without the major update. This is unlike macOS 10.13 High Sierra, which practically had the same requirements.

First off, prepare for macOS 10.14 to require at least 14.3GB of hard drive space for the installation, as that’s what was required last year. To keep it on the safe side, make it 20GB.

Next, Macs that received the 10.13 upgrade were required to be equipped with at least 2GB of memory (or RAM) and running OS X 10.8 or later. This year, however, these are the Macs that will be supported by macOS 10.14 Mojave

MacBook (Early 2015 or newer)

MacBook Pro (Mid 2012 or newer)

MacBook Air (Late 2012 or newer)

Mac mini (Late 2012 or newer)

iMac (Late 2012 or newer)

Mac Pro (Late 2013 or newer, or older models with Metal-compatible GPU)

iMac Pro (2017)

Unfortunately, while the required models rarely change year over year, they have with macOS 10.14, so if you have an older MacBook, you might need to upgrade to enjoy this new version of the OS.

macOS 10.14 Mojave features

MacOS 10.14 Mojave is bringing a ton of new features to your Mac.

From Finder improvements to more rigid security, the best Macs are about to become a lot better.

Read on to discover all the new features coming to your Mac soon.

Dark Mode

With macOS Mojave, Apple is introducing a system-wide Dark Mode, this will extend to every first-party program on your Mac.

Even Xcode is getting a full makeover, completely in black, making those extended programming sessions more comfortable for your eyes.

As for third-party programs, they'll be able to adopt it and we think many developers will.

Stacks

Anyone who uses a Mac will know that the desktop can start to get cluttered during a full day of work.

With Stacks, similar files will be stacked together so that you have a less cluttered desktop.

Gallery View

In macOS 10.14 Mojave, Apple has added a new Gallery View to Finder. This will let you quickly browse through, annotate and edit files. No matter what kind of file you select, you'll be able to quickly and easily find exactly what you're looking for.

This is made even easier thanks to Apple adding a very detailed metadata display to the Preview pane. This will make it easier than ever before to take note of all the information of any file on your Mac.

And, with Quick Actions in the Preview pane, you won't even need to leave Finder to work on files. You'll be able to edit images, add protection to files and more. You can even assign Automator tasks as Quick Actions to make browsing through files even easier.

Markup in Quick Look and Screenshots

Quick Look is already an quick and easy way to look at files quickly, and in macOS Mojave, you'll be able to quickly and efficiently use Markup to edit files you open in Quick Look.

Markup will also be implemented into screenshots. You'll be able to quickly bring up any screenshot and zoom or edit any content within. This is possible thanks to improvements to the way macOS handles screenshots. Once you capture a screen, a preview image will open in the corner of your screen, much like iOS. You can then click on this preview to edit your Screenshot.

That's not all though, Screenshots are still a simple shortcut away, but with macOS Mojave, a new easy-to-use menu includes screen-recording tools, so that you can capture animated content.

Apps

With macOS Mojave, Apple will bring some essential apps from iOS to macOS. With News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home, you'll be able to further integrate yourself into the Apple ecosystem.

And, of course you'll be able to use the power of the best Macs to use these apps to their full potential.

However, if you're looking forward to finding your favorite iOS apps on your Mac, you're going to have to wait until at least 2019.

Security

Apple is concerned about your device security, and with macOS Mojave, macOS will ask for permission for more features, now including the camera and microphone. It will also provide more robust protection to your file system.

The Cupertino giant also announced security enhancements to Safari, shutting down cookies that track you across websites, making sure Safari asks permission before it allows the cookies any kind of access to your browsing data.

New Mac App Store

The App store has been on macOS for years, but it always seemed a little out of place. That's about to change. Apple announced a new Mac App Store at WWDC 2018 that has been created solely for the best Macs.

It will let you browse through apps depending on what kind of app you're looking for, so that if you're looking for a music production app, you can quickly and efficiently find the best app for you.

There are also a wide variety of third-party app developers, like Microsoft and Adobe, that are bringing their programs to the Mac App Store, so that you won't have to go through some dodgy websites to download the apps you need.