Look ma, no holes: 2021 iPhone could be completely portless

There are few constants in life: you eat, you sleep, and you plug your phone in to charge, but it looks like Apple could do away with that last one, judging by new rumors about the upcoming 2021 iPhones.

The rumors come from top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, whose research note was seen by MacRumors. In the note, Kuo suggests the most premium iPhone 12, with the same position in its respective range as the iPhone 11 Pro Max, will offer a "completely wireless experience.". That means no 3.5mm headphone jack (many iPhones and Android phones have now dropped this), but also no Lighting Port for powering the phone up.

These are the best iPhones

What we thought of the iPhone 11

Check out the best wireless chargers

Instead, iPhone users will have to rely on wireless charging. Several generations of iPhones have been able to charge wirelessly, but it's tech that hasn't caught on for general users just yet. This also rules out using the port to connect to computers, or to use wired headphones via an adaptor: now, all your connection will be done through Bluetooth or the internet.

Kuo suggests this change is to "create more differentiation between the highest-end and high-end models", in an attempt to make the differences between the devices more obvious than in the iPhone 11 range. There's no word on if this will affect the iPhone 12 range, but that seems unlikely.

While a completely portless iPhone sounds alien, the device is set to come out in late 2021, and tech changes fast, so it's possible wireless charging, audio and connectivity will be commonplace then.

The iPhone SE 2 mentioned too

Ming-Chi Kuo references the anticipated iPhone SE 2, an anticipated successor to the 'budget' iPhone SE, in nearly every analyst note he puts out, and he did the same here.

Kuo states "the display size will be 5.5 or 6.1-inch", and also "the notch area will be smaller because of no Face ID support." Instead, "the ‌Touch ID‌ will be integrated with the power button, which is located on the side."

This makes the device sound like an older iPhone, retaining the physical buttons and rolling back some newer features, but likely with a newer chipset than the one that came with the original iPhone SE - which had the same chipset as the iPhone 6 or iPhone 7.

Not everyone is convinced the iPhone SE 2 will ever see the light of day, but we'll find out around mid-2020, when Kuo expects this device to launch.