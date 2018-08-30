Lenovo takes on Philips, Nest and Amazon in the battle for your smart home

The Lenovo Smart Essentials range has launched at IFA 2018 in Berlin, Germany, and it's looking to take over as the brains of your smart home.

Initially the family of smart home products is made up of three devices; Smart Plug, Smart Camera and Smart Bulb. You'll probably be able to guess what each one does from their names.

Lenovo's already announced Smart Display is also compatible with this new range, and it can act as a hub for the firm's new smart devices.

They're all controlled from your smartphone using the same app - Lenovo Link - and you can opt to group devices together for easier automation of certain areas and rooms of your home.

There's support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa too, allowing you to control the smart home devices with your voice.

Meet the family

Lenovo Smart Plug - can be plugged into any open outlet, allowing you to control any compatible device that's plugged into it. It essentially makes 'dumb' tech a little bit smarter - for example, plug your TV into the Smart Plug to remotely turn it on and off at the wall, avoiding the power-sucking standby mode. The Smart Plug price is $29.99.

There are already a number of products that offer a similar experience to Lenovo's new range - including Nest, Philips and Amazon - which means it has its work cut out when it comes to making in-roads into this rapidly developing market.

Lenovo's Smart Essentials range will go on sale in the US this November starting with the Bulb and Plug, while the Camera is expected to arrive in early 2019.

The devices will come to more markets, likely early near year, including Europe, the Middle East and Africa.