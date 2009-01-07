CES 2009: HP ushers in the new gen of netbooks

HP takes us into the new generation of business-ready netbooks at CES this year, unveiling the nifty looking aluminium-cased Mini 2140 Notebook PC.

It is basically an upgrade to last year's Mini 2133 that launched back in spring 2008, also packing in an attractive solid brushed-metal chassis and nearly full-size keyboard (92 per cent full-size to be accurate).

This one packs in Intel's (now ubiquitous) Atom CPU, as opposed to last year's model which featured a slow and almost unusable Via C7-M CPU.

Ideal on-the-go companion

The HP Mini 2140 Notebook PC weighs a mere 2.6 pounds and is being pitched as "an ideal companion PC for the on-the-go professional".

The 10.1-inch diagonal scratch-resistant HP Illumi-Lite LED display matched with the "user-friendly 92 per cent of full-size QWERTY keyboard, and a range of hard-drive options including an optional high-capacity 80-gigabyte (GB) solid-state drive" has pretty much sold it to us already.

"HP continues to enhance its portfolio of Mini products to ensure we offer customers choices that meet their personal performance and style needs," said Dan Forlenza, Vice President, Business Notebook Global Business Unit, Personal Systems Group, HP.

"The sturdy, lightweight HP Mini 2140 integrates innovative functionality to keep on-the-move executives connected without weighing them down."

UK pricing and release details to follow shortly.