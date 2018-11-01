KEF launches the LSX Wireless Music System for hi-res stereo sound

With the increased popularity of smart speakers, it feels like we’re seeing fewer stereo setups in the home – but British audio manufacturer KEF still believes that “two speakers are better than one” when it comes to the pursuit of high resolution audio.

With that in mind, the company is combining the decades-old principle of stereo sound with modern wireless technology to deliver the LSX Wireless Music System, which they say will give your music “space to breathe in full-bodied, wide bandwidth stereo.”

With phase correction and distortion reduction, the new speakers should provide crystal clear audio, while four Class-D amplifiers means that the bass should pack a pretty powerful punch.

True wireless

Designed for true wireless audio, the LSX Wireless Music System supports Apple Airplay 2, which means you’ll be able to use it with your Macbook Air, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, as well as with Apple’s voice assistant Siri.

The speakers are also integrated with Spotify and Tidal, and if you want to use a different streaming platform like Amazon Music or Google Play, you can do so using Bluetooth.

They come in five different colors; gloss white, maroon, olive, blue, and black, which means they should fit into any style of decor. The LSX Wireless System will be available in mid-November with a recommended retail price of £1099 (£1000 / around AU$1800 based on current conversion rates).