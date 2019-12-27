John Lewis's 'clearance' SIM-free sale is market-leading on a range of top phones

As you sit on your sofa, belly full of a concoction of Christmas foods, surrounded by presents and discarded wrapping paper, it's time to look to the future. More importantly, what phone will you be rocking in 2020.
Across the Christmas and Boxing Day period, we saw some fantastic mobile phone deals float by. With everything from free accessories and price drops from Samsung to market-leading Pixel 4 deals, Christmas felt like the perfect time to score a bargain.
But if you were too busy engaged in fierce wars of Monopoly to track one down, we have some good news for you. John Lewis has joined the party to offer a large range of SIM-free phones in its 'clearance' sale.
And while clearance might make you think cheap throwaway phone, it actually means reduced prices across top tier devices like the Google Pixel 4, Samsung Galaxy S10 and iPhone XR.
While there is a wealth of market-leading offers in this clearance, there are also a number of average or just plain ordinary deals too so we've gone ahead and picked out the ones really worth shouting about.
The standout offers from John Lewis clearance sale:
Samsung Galaxy Note 10: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £869 + free Samsung Galaxy Watch
Possibly the best value offer from John Lewis, this deal gets you the impressive Note 10 handset at a price of just £869 while still throwing in a free Samsung Galaxy Watch. Or, if you have a bit more cash to spend, you can upgrade to the Note 10 Plus while still getting the free watch for £949.
Samsung Galaxy S10: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £699 + free Samsung Galaxy Watch
Similar to the offer above, this deal gets you the Samsung Galaxy S10 and throws in a free Samsung Galaxy Watch. However with this offer, you're only paying £699, a bargain price considering you're getting both the phone and watch.View Deal
iPhone XR: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £629
Prefer something on Apple? John Lewis is competing with Amazon for the lowest price around on the iPhone XR. However, if you would like to split your bills over finance, John Lewis will be the way to go on this one.
iPhone 6s: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £280
While all of the phones above are excellent flagship devices, they are all pretty expensive. This iPhone 6S is not only market-leading in its price but it is also an absolute bargain for anyone looking for a cheap iPhone for the new year. Perfect to pair with an affordable SIM only deal.
The best of the rest:
- Motorola Moto G7 Power | £129.95
- iPhone XS | £779
- iPhone XS Max | £950
- Samsung Galaxy S10e | free wireless charging pad | £449.99
- OnePlus 6T | £335
- Google Pixel 4 | £669
Why get your mobile phone deal from John Lewis?
With so many retailers competing for the best price, what makes John Lewis stand out? Depending on which phone you choose, it could be the option to use a financial plan to space out your bills, two or three year guarantees or even just the heavy discounts John Lewis frequently has.
And when it comes to delivery, you can choose to have it delivered or reap the benefits of next day click and collect.