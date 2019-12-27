John Lewis's 'clearance' SIM-free sale is market-leading on a range of top phones

As you sit on your sofa, belly full of a concoction of Christmas foods, surrounded by presents and discarded wrapping paper, it's time to look to the future. More importantly, what phone will you be rocking in 2020.

Across the Christmas and Boxing Day period, we saw some fantastic mobile phone deals float by. With everything from free accessories and price drops from Samsung to market-leading Pixel 4 deals, Christmas felt like the perfect time to score a bargain.

But if you were too busy engaged in fierce wars of Monopoly to track one down, we have some good news for you. John Lewis has joined the party to offer a large range of SIM-free phones in its 'clearance' sale.

And while clearance might make you think cheap throwaway phone, it actually means reduced prices across top tier devices like the Google Pixel 4, Samsung Galaxy S10 and iPhone XR.

While there is a wealth of market-leading offers in this clearance, there are also a number of average or just plain ordinary deals too so we've gone ahead and picked out the ones really worth shouting about.

The standout offers from John Lewis clearance sale:

iPhone 6s: at John Lewis | SIM-free | £280

While all of the phones above are excellent flagship devices, they are all pretty expensive. This iPhone 6S is not only market-leading in its price but it is also an absolute bargain for anyone looking for a cheap iPhone for the new year. Perfect to pair with an affordable SIM only deal.

The best of the rest:

Why get your mobile phone deal from John Lewis?

With so many retailers competing for the best price, what makes John Lewis stand out? Depending on which phone you choose, it could be the option to use a financial plan to space out your bills, two or three year guarantees or even just the heavy discounts John Lewis frequently has.

And when it comes to delivery, you can choose to have it delivered or reap the benefits of next day click and collect.