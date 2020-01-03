JLab's new true wireless earbuds are ridiculously cheap

JLab has announced a new pair of unbelievably cheap true wireless earbuds, in a follow up to its budget-friendly JBuds Air.

Available to buy in March, the JLab Go Air True Wireless Earbuds will cost just $29 – that works out at around £20 / AU$40 based on current conversion rates, although prices outside the US are still to be confirmed.

For context, that's $30 cheaper than the brand's previous model, the JBuds Air Executive True Wireless Earbuds, which we awarded four out of five stars in our review.

Compared to our current favorite true wireless earbuds, the new Go Air are a fraction of price; the Sony WF-1000XM3 cost $230 / £220 / AU$400, making JLab's latest model nearly $200 cheaper.

(Image credit: JLab )

Impressive specs

When it comes to true wireless earbuds, cheaper rarely equals better; after all, the technology is still relatively new, and bargain basement buds are often riddled with connectivity problems, poor design, and subpar sound.

However, that's not always the case, and we've reviewed some truly fantastic earbuds under $100 / £100 / AU$150 over the past year, including the Lypertek Tevi and JLab's own JBuds Air Executive True Wireless Earbuds.

Based on the specs of the new JLab Go Air, these budget true wireless earbuds could be very impressive indeed. According to the company, they sport a "20% smaller" build than their predecessors, making them "great for smaller ears", as well as providing "a perfect seal for crystal clear sound".

Like the Air Executive, they come with a compact charging case with an integrated cable. You get 15 hours of battery life from the charging case, and up to five hours of playtime from the buds alone – this slightly low battery life does hint at these buds' cheap price, although it's not much worse than the Apple AirPods, which offer about 24 hours altogether.

Each bud comes with 8mm dynamic drivers with lightweight neodymium magnets to produce a powerful sound – and if these buds are anything like the Air Executive, they'll provide a warm, rounded-off sound.

Touch sensitive housings allow you to toggle between JLab's different equalizer settings, without the need for an external app, while a Dual Connect feature means you can use the earbuds independently or together.

Whether these buds will actually sound good remains to be seen, but we're excited to test them out.